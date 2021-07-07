Blood centers experiencing shortages across the country

Demand for blood is up 10% and providers are unable to meet expectations

BRYAN, Texas — Blood centers in some of the U.S. cities are down to a one-day supply, forcing hospitals to postpone surgeries. Before COVID-19 shutdowns, schools accounted for 25% of collected blood. Now, demand for blood products is up 10% nationwide according to Community Development Coordinator of Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center Cameron Palmer.

“Currently, as we are getting back into the swing of things, the cities are opening back up. In the summertime, people are traveling, more people are on the roads,” Palmer said. ''A lot of those surgeries that were postponed because of COVID-19 have resumed, we’re starting to see a huge surge in hospital usage for blood and blood components.”

This summer is especially bad because the blood supply was already so depleted by the pandemic. There have been fewer blood drives going on and normal donors were either getting the vaccine or laying low.

“We’re partnering up with organizations and businesses to host blood drives,” Palmer said. “We’re getting the message out there telling people hey, we need blood, our hospitals need blood, and we need blood.”