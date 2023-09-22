Blue Bell CEO and President Ricky Dickson announces retirement after 43 years with company

While the Blue Bell Board of Directors searches for Dickson's replacement, he will continue in his current role as the company's CEO and President.

BRENHAM, Texas — Blue Bell CEO and President Ricky Dickson has announced that he will be retiring from his role with the company.

He has been with Blue Bell for 43 years, seven of which have been in his current role.

“It has been an incredible honor to make and sell ice cream for people to celebrate the most important moments in their lives,” Dickson said in an announcement on bluebell.com. “Blue Bell is a special place, and it has been a privilege to work with people who are dedicated to their jobs and love what they do. I look forward to working with my successor to ensure a seamless transition.”

As of a news release from Blue Bell on Sept. 20, they have not named anyone to be Dickson's replacement as CEO and President. He will continue to serve as CEO and President until the Blue Bell Board of Directors announces a successor.

“Ricky’s leadership has been instrumental in maintaining our commitment to food safety each day,” Board Chairman Jim Kruse said in an announcement on bluebell.com. “In a company where history, tradition and culture are vital to who we are, Ricky has done a masterful job of helping us evolve and grow while keeping us true to who we have always been.”

