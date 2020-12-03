BRENHAM, Texas — Blue Bell Creameries have closed visitor areas because of safety concerns regarding the coronavirus.

In an official statement sent to KAGS News, the Brenham based creamery said, "For the safety of our guests, our Visitor Center, Ice Cream Parlor, Country Store and Observation Deck will be closed until further notice due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) concerns. We do apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."

All production and operations will continue as normal.

