BRYAN, Texas —

100 Blue Duck electric scooters are being placed in Downtown Bryan and surrounding areas as part of a pilot program with the city.

The San Antonio based company and the City of Bryan will be unveiling the new transportation devices at 11 a.m. on Thursday November 14th outside the Carnegie Library in Downtown Bryan.

Riding the scooters will cost $1 to activate, and then $0.25 per minute to operate. The scooters will be geofenced, so they will only operate within certain approved areas in the City of Bryan.

The scooters will be collected from downtown each evening at 10 p.m. by Blue Duck staff for recharging and maintenance, and will be placed back at approximately 7 a.m. each morning.

On Thursday, representatives from Blue Duck and the City of Bryan will be demonstrating how to operate the scooters. They will be giving away free helmets and t-shirts to those who attend.

For more information on the scooter pilot program, you can visit their website here.

