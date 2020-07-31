Blue Duck scooters back in Bryan

Bryan's Blue Duck pilot program will continue into the summer and fall starting August 6.

BRYAN, Texas — Blue Duck scooters are back in Bryan, and health and safety protocols are in place to keep users safe.

Starting August 6, residents will be able to rent scooters in the downtown Bryan area from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m using the Blue Duck mobile app. Even before Bryan asked Blue Duck to pause operations in the area as the coronavirus started to spread, the company says they were enhancing cleaning protocols already, and will continue to do so.

“Scooters are sanitized daily and Blue Duck team members continue to observe guidelines issued by local and state officials, including wearing masks or facial coverings, frequent handwashing, screening for fever and symptoms upon arriving to work, and sanitizing workspaces and vehicles," said Blue Duck’s Co-Founder and Senior Director of Fleet Management Jeff Mangold in a press release.