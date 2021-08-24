Bob's Forecast: Dry heat continues into the week

Rain chances will creep back in by Thursday

BRYAN, Texas — Our current hot and dry weather will continue through Wednesday. High temperatures continue to hit the mid to upper 90s, and heat index readings are up to around 106 degrees.

Rain chances continue to be slim to none through Wednesday. The upper level high responsible for the hot, dry pattern will shift north of us later this week, and that should open the door for tropical moisture to work into south texas from the gulf.

Accordingly, rain chances will creep back in by Thursday, and scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday through the weekend.