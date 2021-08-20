Bob's Forecast: Hot, hot, hot and dry!

Although this summer has been milder than average so far, the Brazos Valley is in for a dry spell.

BRYAN, Texas — Summer is about to make a statement!

Although this summer has been milder and wetter than average so far, the Brazos Valley is in for an extended hot and dry spell.

High pressure in the upper levels is building in from the east and will become anchored over our region through the middle of next week. Drier air will accompany the high pressure leading to a bit lower humidity levels.

That could take the edge off the heat, but it's still going to be hot. Highs will be in the upper 90s, and triple-digit temperatures are also possible beginning Sunday. The upper high is forecast to drift north of our area toward the end of next week allowing some moisture return and a slight chance of showers.