Bob's Forecast: Rain will continue into Thursday

Also, the summer's hottest temperatures may arrive on Sunday and Monday

BRYAN, Texas — Scattered showers and thunderstorms were widespread across the Brazos Valley today, and rain chances will continue on Thursday. The coverage should be a little less on Thursday, and less still on Friday.

By the weekend, high pressure in the upper levels builds across our region putting a damper on rain chances and heating the lower levels of the atmosphere. Temperatures could be the hottest so far this summer on Sunday or Monday.

Heat index values could also be as high as 110 degrees, a reminder to follow heat safety precautions like drinking plenty of water and taking frequent breaks to cool down.