BRYAN, Texas —

Early Wednesday afternoon, Bryan Police officers responded to a bomb threat at Stephen F. Austin Middle School.

The school was evacuated as a precaution, and students and staff went to the neighboring St. Josephs and First Presbyterian church while police searched the building.

“We went into our evacuation plan which is something our students and our staff are trained for. They do practice runs on that throughout the year. For most of them it felt like a regular evacuation drill. They followed protocol. The building was evacuated quickly,” said Bryan ISD Communications Executive Director Matthew LeBlanc.

The bomb threat did not turn out to be true and students and staff were back at school around 1:30 in the afternoon.

The Bryan School District works closely with the Bryan Police Department to ensure the safety of everyone at school.

“We love the relationship we have with BISD over the last several years, we've gone into cooperation with them in developing plans and procedures for evacuations such as these. It showed very well today," said Sergeant Ryan Bona.

The school conducts drills and practice scenarios so that students and staff are prepared.

“It goes to show that all of this training that we have to go through, while it is unsettling at times, when it comes time to actually use it even though there was no real threat today...it was just something they had already practiced,” said LeBlanc.

Bryan Police is asking anyone with information regarding the bomb threat to please call the police or crime stoppers.

ALSO POPULAR ON KAGSTV.COM: