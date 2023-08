The original report of the bomb threat was sent out shortly after 5 p.m.

BRYAN, Texas — An 'All Clear' report has been issued after a bomb threat was reported at the Blinn College campus in Bryan.

The threat was initially reported shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday, with the 'All Clear' signal being given 20 minutes after.

No information has been revealed as to the individual or individuals that called in the threat.