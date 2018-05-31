In what was an exciting night at the ballpark, the Brazos Valley Bombers defeated the Texarkana Twins on a walk-off in the 9th inning. The team trailed early but did not give up and overcame a two run deficit in the late innings of tonight’s game.

The Bombers were slow to get started at the plate tonight, not scoring until the 6th inning against Twins starting pitcher Jesse Philp. The Bombers had their chances early on and for the game left 11 batters on base. Bombers’ starting pitcher, Jesse Hekkenen, did a good job matching the Twins early on, going 5 2/3 innings allowing only three hits, 2 runs, and 2 walks, while striking out five. The Bombers bullpen went the rest of the way with Jaden Simmons and Nick Urbantke going the remaining 3 1/3 without allowing a run. The Bombers bats woke up in the 6th inning with Kyle Bergeron scoring the team’s first run on a RBI sac fly by Ryan Newman. The Bombers then tied the game in the 7th inning on a Kyle Bergeron hit that was aided by an error by first baseman Matthew McDonald.

It was tough luck for Texarkana, who looked like they would be in good shape early on, with starting pitcher Jesse Philp completing 6 innings of strong baseball allowing only 1 run, 5 hits, 3 walks and 4 strikeouts. The Twins got on the board first in the 2nd inning, with Jojo Craig scoring on a wild pitch by Hekkenen. The Twins would add to their lead in the 5th inning when Dylan Ditzenberger continued his hot start to the season when he came around to score on a double by Twins catcher Jakob Nunez. The Twins will now hit the road to take on the Acadiana Cane Cutters tomorrow night

The Bombers return to action tomorrow night for the first game of a two games series against the Victoria Generals that will include Superhero Night on Thursday and a Fireworks Spectacular on Friday night.

© 2018 KAGS