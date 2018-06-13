The Bombers came up short in the series opener against the Victoria Generals in front of the crowd at Travis Field. While fans were treated to armadillo races off the field, on the field the Bombers struggled in key situations, dropping the game to Victoria 7-4.

The Bombers feel behind early, after the Generals took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. The team would come back and tie the game on a sacrifice fly that would score Robin Adames Jr. and even the game up at 1. The Bombers would take the lead in the fourth inning once Danny Mitchell knocked in the go ahead run to give the home team a 2-1 lead.

The game turned the other way in the 6th inning, when the visitors tied the game up. The Generals would then bust the game open in the 7th and 8th innings when they would score a pair of runs in each inning to give the Generals a 6-2 lead. The Bombers would come back and cut the deficit to 6-3 after they added a run in the bottom of the 8th. Victoria would then add an insurance run in the top of the 9th. Down to their last at bat, the Bombers would again put together somewhat of a rally, bringing the Victoria lead down to 7-4, before the final out was recorded.

The Bombers continue their homestand tomorrow night against the Victoria Generals in the series finale before heading out on the road. Tomorrow is Wined Up Wednesday at the ballpark where wine is $3, and there will be a live camel to celebrate Hump Day at the ballpark.

