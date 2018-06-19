The Bombers lost a narrowly contested pitchers’ duel in front of the home crowd at Travis Field, 1-0, to the Texas Marshals. The game’s only run came off a tenth inning double from the Marshals, in a game that included a 30-minute delay in the 7th inning because of rain.

The Bombers matched the Marshals pitch for pitch on the mound, not allowing a run in the first nine innings of play. Starting pitcher, Austin Hendrix, started the Bombers game off strong, not allowing a run during his time on the mound before the rain hit with one out in the seventh inning. Brady Batten then took over after the 30-minute delay, and picked up where Hendrix left off, not allowing a run in his 2 2/3 innings pitched. Hunter Reeves came in to pitch the 10th inning for the Bombers, where he allowed the winning run to come in on a double to center field.

The Bombers continue their homestand tomorrow night against the Texas Marshals in the series finale. The homestand continues after two off days with a weekend series against the Acadiana Cane Cutters. Both nights during the series will have a post-game fireworks spectacular show.

