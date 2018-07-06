Bryan/College Station, TX –– The Bombers continue to win at home, winning their fifth consecutive home game and ninth overall with a 6-0 win over the Victoria Generals. The club continued to be paced by strong pitching as they recorded their second shutout of the season, both coming in front of the home crowd.

The Bombers were led by a strong showing from starting pitcher and Texas A&M Aggie Austin Hendrix. Hendrix was dominant tonight, pitching five innings of shutout baseball, allowing only 3 hits while striking out 5 and walking no one. The Bombers bullpen also came up huge in relief, allowing just one hit in the ninth inning on their way to maintain the shutout for the home team.

At the plate, the Bombers also had success against the Victoria pitchers, jumping out to a 2-0 lead after TCL home run leader Christian Sepulveda knocked in a pair on a two out single. The Bombers would then tack on an additional run in the third inning off an error from the Generals shortstop. The Bombers would not score again until the sixth inning, when the team scored off a wild pitch to take a 4-0 lead. The final runs of the game came in the 8th inning, when Dylan Bonhert, pinch hitting off the bench, crushed a pitch over the left field wall for a two run home run.

The Bombers will finish up the two games series tomorrow at home for Thirsty Thursday against the Victoria Generals, before having an off day on Friday and Saturday

