The Bombers attempt for a double digit win streak was thwarted by the Victoria Generals, as the visitors ended up on top 4-3 in front of the crowd at Travis Field. The game experienced two ties and the game was in doubt until the final out was recorded in right field.

The Bombers starting pitcher Chandler Jozwiak pitched well for the Bombers, only allowing one run on one hit during his 5 innings of work. He also was able to record 8 strikeouts on the night, keeping the Victoria hitters off balance all night. The Bombes took an early 1-0 lead in the first after Kyle Bergeron came in to score on an error by the Generals second baseman. The Generals would come back to tie the game in the second and then take a 3-1 lead in the sixth inning. The Generals lead lasted as long as the Bombers, as the home team came back to tie things up that inning on a RBI double from Ryan Newman and a wild pitch.

The Generals would take the final lead of the night in the 8th inning, as Michael Slaten came in to score on a RBI single from Yaniel Ramos. The Bombers attempted a comeback late in the 9thinning, but were unable to score after Kyle Bergeron hit a two out single, followed by a fly out to right field from Robin Adames to end the game.

The Bombers will have Friday and Saturday off before returning for a two game series against the Texarkana Twins starting on Sunday.

