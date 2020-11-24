After her father passed away, Sarah didn't think she'd be able to afford an Aggie tradition. As it turns out, Dad had other plans.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — As people get closer to the holidays, a lot of them are probably figuring out what they are thankful for.

It has been a tough year for a lot of people, and for current Aggie, Sarah Jarzombek, it has been especially hard.

Her dad, Martin, a rancher in San Antonio passed away after being in hospice care for a few months in February 2020.

“He just got sick. He just got caught up in I think just life in general,” Sarah said.

In life, he was a proud Aggie and Computer Science Major from the Class of 1986.

"He was a very like, sarcastic, super funny...all A&M and his religion, that’s who he was," Sarah said.

Sarah always had a close bond with him, and now, she feels even closer to him.

In the spring of 2020, she did not think she would be able to afford an Aggie ring.

Her dad's last check from the farm came in, though, and her family surprised her and told her it was his last wish to have the money go toward her Aggie gold.

After she got that gift from her father in the spring, her Aggie ring now means that much more to her.

"I always had a pretty good connection with him," she said.

"I was always a daddy's girl. That's one of the first things I think about when I see it. Now, having it, it just feels like part of you."

Since then, she shared her story on social media and it has been seen thousands of times.