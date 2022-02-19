Boomtown BBQ Company closes in College Station

The owners said the cost of items and the supply chain shortage contributed to their decision to close.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station restaurant is closing its doors and it could be due to ripple effects of the pandemic.

Owners of Boomtown BBQ Company closed the doors to its restaurant Friday. They were able to stay open through lunch Saturday, but have officially closed now that the food supply is gone.

In a post made on Facebook, its owners said due to supply chain problems and lack of sales volume contributed to the closure. They also said the rising costs of items they needed for their restaurant just made staying open difficult.

Boomtown was open for about a year and a half and the owners said it was difficult trying to open and maintain a business during the pandemic.

** Last day of business ** ** Edit ** NOW CLOSED!! We will only be able to stay open through lunch today thanks to the... Posted by Boomtown BBQ Company - College Station on Saturday, February 19, 2022

Customers said they are disappointed. They liked the unique items Boomtown BBQ offered that many other businesses don't have.

"I was pregnant with my baby I would come through the drive thru and get the pulled pork sandwich," customer Donna Le Sullins said. "That was one of my things and they have this awesome cherry chipotle sauce that you put on it you can't really get anywhere else."

Le Sullins said she is grateful to the Swanson family for setting up shop even if it was for a short while. Customer Michelle McDaniel agreed. She said she hopes the business isn't gone forever.