Texas Commission on Environmental Quality investigating Elon Musk's The Boring Company in Bastrop, report says

BASTROP, Texas — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is reportedly taking a look inside Elon Musk's The Boring Company. The agency is launching two investigations after complaints were filed.

The TCEQ began investigating the drilling site near Downtown Bastrop late last month, according to the Austin Business Journal. The agency received three complaints about wastewater and concrete production. The 73-acre Bastrop site is located near State Highway 71 and Farm Road 1209.

The ABJ reports that the investigation will take about two months to complete.

And this isn't the first time locals have expressed concerns over Musk's company.

Central Texas has a unique geological makeup. KVUE spoke with a hydrogeologist and the chair of the Baylor geosciences department, who said although we know a lot about the Edwards Aquifer and surrounding areas, there is still a lot we don't know. He said that could present challenges for companies like The Boring Company looking to build tunnels for transportation.

If the TCEQ does find any environmental violations, it can stop work on the site. But a Bastrop County commissioner told ABJ he's not worried that will happen. He said the site has always been within county regulations.

