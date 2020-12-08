Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley reopening for 2020-2021 school year

BRYAN, Texas — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley is opening up for the 2020-2021 school year.
Staff have already had a trial run this summer as they opened up their Bryan Unit to Bryan and Caldwell club members in June. Now they're taking what they've learned, and implementing it to provide a smooth transition into the school year.
With health and safety in mind, the Boys and Girls Club will be setting a maximum occupancy of 50 members at their Central Unit in Bryan, and 30 members at their Caldwell Unit for the first 2 weeks of school.
The Central Unit in Bryan will open on Thursday August 20 with the following hours:
- Monday & Tuesday 3pm -7pm
- Wednesday 1pm -7pm
- Thursday 3pm -7pm
- Friday 3-6pm
The Caldwell Unit will open Monday August 24 with the following hours:
- Monday – Friday 3:30pm – 6:30pm
Memberships will be available on a first come first serve basis and you can sign up HERE.