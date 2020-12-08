Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley reopening for 2020-2021 school year

There will be occupancy limits, and registration is on a first come, first serve basis.

BRYAN, Texas — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley is opening up for the 2020-2021 school year.

Staff have already had a trial run this summer as they opened up their Bryan Unit to Bryan and Caldwell club members in June. Now they're taking what they've learned, and implementing it to provide a smooth transition into the school year.

With health and safety in mind, the Boys and Girls Club will be setting a maximum occupancy of 50 members at their Central Unit in Bryan, and 30 members at their Caldwell Unit for the first 2 weeks of school.

The Central Unit in Bryan will open on Thursday August 20 with the following hours:

Monday & Tuesday 3pm -7pm

Wednesday 1pm -7pm

Thursday 3pm -7pm

Friday 3-6pm

The Caldwell Unit will open Monday August 24 with the following hours:

Monday – Friday 3:30pm – 6:30pm