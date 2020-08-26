Boys and Girls Club finding ways to get kids moving

The American Heart Association and American Momentum Bank have provided 200 activity kits to the Brazos Valley youth club.

BRYAN, Texas — There are numerous factors caused by the coronavirus pandemic that have made kids become less active. It could be more screen time from remote learning, or just not being able to play outside with their friends as much.

The American Heart Association and American Momentum Bank are teaming to help get kids and their families moving again.

The two organizations are donating 200 activity kits to members at the Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley at the Bryan central unit and in Caldwell.

The kits include things like jump ropes, frisbees, inflatable balls, sidewalk chalk (with instructions for an obstacle course), along with information on healthy eating and managing stress. There is also information included from the Brazos Valley Food Bank and Brazos Valley Health Department.

"It is encouraging healthy living and healthy diets," said Frank Varisco, the market president for American Momentum Bank - Bryan/College Station. "We’re trying to help our kids in the Brazos Valley learn to get out and be active.”

The Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley said its members average about 60 minutes of activity a day. They’re hoping these kits will help get them back to that number for either outdoor or indoor activities.

“We have a very similar mission to the American Heart Association, we want to create better lives for all of our members and all who participate," said Nancy Paschal, the vice president of community relations for the Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley. "Knowing that we’re able to partner together is huge. That is what we’re all here for.”