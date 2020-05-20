Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley prepares for June 1 reopening

Gov. Abbott OKs youth clubs to reopen, but must follow certain safety and health guidelines.

BRYAN, Texas — Youth clubs can reopen, but programs like the Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley are not opening just yet.

“Our plan all along has been to open June 1," said Tiffany Parker, the chief executive officer. "We’re moving forward with that plan. We’ve spent the last several weeks working very closely with our safety committee with a reopening plan.”

Once the club reopens they have to follow certain safety guidelines put about by the governor.

For example, having signage placed around the building reminding of good hygiene, practicing good social distancing and having soaps and disinfectants available.

“We do all types of activities with our kids and social distancing has never been an issue," Parker said. "We’ve had to create activities and come up with ways for the kids to engage and interact in a way that still maintains that social distancing. that’s been a challenge.”

While the governor recommends staff and children wear face masks, the Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley will be enforcing everyone to wear it unless people are eating or are outside.

The safety guidelines do not allow the Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley to serve the same numbers it would normally. However, staff plan on keeping up on their social media to entertain those who can't make it to the youth club. Throughout the clubs closure they have been posting videos and workouts on social media.

“We’ve been doing our very best to maintain some kind of connection with the kids so they know we are thinking about them," Parker said.

The clubs goal is to make sure no one feels left out.

“We want to make certain that they know that hasn’t changed," Parker said. "The only thing that’s changed is the number of kids we will have in the building.”