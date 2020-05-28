Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley reopening June 1st

A limited number of club members can return to the Boys and Girls Club on June 1st 2020.

BRYAN, Texas — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley (BGCBV) have spent weeks diligently drafting safety protocols, acquiring equipment, and completing hours of rigorous training so a limited number of members can return to the Boys and Girls Club on June 1st 2020.

Now that they are confident that they are ready to open back up their doors, they want members to know that their primary concern remains the health and safety of the kids they serve.

Out of an abundance of caution, they are setting a maximum occupancy of 75 members allowed at the club at one time, and Bryan and Caldwell units will be served through the Central Unit in Bryan, Texas. Additionally, memberships will be available on a first come first serve basis.

The Club’s doors were closed March 13, but they have continued to work hard during this pandemic to fill the nutrition and education gaps created by Bryan ISD & Caldwell ISD closures. The BGCBV staff are very excited to reopen and serve the kids who need them the most.

For more information on membership to the Clubs and Covid-19 reopening protocols , you can click here.