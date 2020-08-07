Bryan man accused of robbing woman at gunpoint in her home

Brandon Hollis, 18, is charged with armed robbery. The woman said she saw Hollis' picture on the news and knew he was wanted.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Bryan man, who was already in the Brazos County Jail on charges out of Bryan, has now been charged in connection to an armed robbery of a woman in her home back in May.

Brandon Hollis, 18, is charged with aggravated robbery and a parole violation stemming from the alleged robbery. He is also facing charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon, trespassing and failure to identify stemming from an arrest on June 29.

The alleged robbery happened on May 13. A woman called the College Station Police Department and told them she had just seen her daughter get robbed at gunpoint. She told police her daughter has a home surveillance camera that also is connected to her phone.

Police responded to the home on Harvey Road and were able to track down the alleged victim. She told police she had been in her bed when she heard someone break down her door. She said a masked man came into her bedroom, pointed a gun at her and demanded she hand over her money.

The victim said the man took off his mask at one point, then stole her purse and phone and ran from the home. Police said they later found the victim's phone on the side of Highway 6.

The victim later told investigators she saw the face of the suspect featured on a local news report and recognized him as the person who allegedly robbed her. She identified the man as Hollis and told investigators she thought him to be an "associate" of her brother's.

Investigators also were able to watch the victim's surveillance video and they said they believe the man also to be Hollis.