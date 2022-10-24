Body recovered in Lake Somerville during search for missing person, Sheriff's office says

The body of a man reported missing in Brazoria County was found in Lake Somerville.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — The body of a man found in Lake Sommerville this morning was identified as 64-year-old John Ross Laughlin, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office.

Texas Game Wardens found Laughlin's body around 9 a.m.

The search began around 2:40 p.m. October 23 after the sheriff's office got a call about a person who went missing while trying to recover their jet ski.. that had not been anchored down.

A large search party began and included the agencies listed below:

Burleson County Sheriff's Office

Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Wardens

Burleson St. Joseph EMS

AIRMED helicopter

Somerville, Birch Creek and Rocky Creek Volunteer Fire Department

Due to safety precautions, the search was suspended on Sunday night and resumed Monday morning.

Following the recovery of Laughlin, a death investigation was completed. The Sheriff's Office and Texas Game Wardens classified Laughlin's death as an accidental drowning.