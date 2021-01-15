x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Bryan's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Bryan, Texas | KAGSTV.com

Local News

Brazos Center delays opening vaccination site

The Office of the Brazos County Judge said the delay is because of technical issues and the state has yet to send the vaccines.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos Center will not open as a vaccination distribution site next week.

The Office of the Brazos County Judge said the delay is because of technical issues and the state has yet to send the vaccines. A new tentative date to open has not yet been released.

Former Brazos County chief deputy Jim Stewart announced the Brazos Center was set to open as a vaccination HUB next week at a press conference Wednesday. Stewart, leader of the local vaccination administration plan, was hoping Monday could have been a dry-run for the distributions.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters has reserved the facility as a vaccination site Monday through Friday, for the next three months. CHI St. Joseph Health has been selected as a vaccination HUB by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

When the Brazos Center does open up as a vaccination site, people must make an appointment to receive their doses. Walk-ins will not be accepted. Those who register and qualify for the vaccine will receive a specific date and time to go. 

The Brazos Center is not involved with the administration of COVID-19 vaccines and cannot answer questions.

Those who meet the qualifying criteria to get a vaccine can get information through DSHS, CHI St. Joseph Health, Baylor Scott & White Health or HEB

Related Articles