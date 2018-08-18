Brazos County law enforcement officials unveiled the “P3 Campus” app, Friday. The app allows students, parents, and school faculty in the Brazos Valley to submit anonymous tips to law enforcement.

“[In] a real time basis, [we can] follow potentially a threat and get down to a point where maybe we can intercede and avert a tragedy,” said Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk.

Kirk said the app allows users to text tips directly to the Brazos County CrimeStoppers. Tips can cover anything from school threats, to bullying and even underage drinking.

College Station ISD students will use the traditional P3 Campus App. Bryan ISD students will use the “B-Safe” app, a specialized variant of the P3 Campus app. Both apps have the same layout and functions and can be accessed by downloading P3 Campus on the app store or google play. “B-safe” can also be accessed through the Bryan ISD website.

Tips will be sent directly to CrimeStoppers and directed to the necessary local law enforcement agency.

“We’ve all partnered together to make this happen,” added Kirk.

© 2018 KAGS