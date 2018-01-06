BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas -- A Brazos County mother was arrested Tuesday for locking her teenage son outside in 96 degree heat. She was charged with Abandoning or Endangering a Child.

According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, the son, who is younger than 15 years old, called 911 saying his mother had locked him out of the house and was barring windows and doors. The son had allegedly been left outside with no cell phone, key, or access to water.

The mother had locked herself inside the house with two other children and would not answer the door for deputies, according to arrest records.

Eventually, deputies entered the house through a barred window and found the mother hiding in a bedroom. She was arrested and taken to the county jail.

Both the son and mother’s names and ages have been omitted to protect the son’s identity.

© 2018 KAGS