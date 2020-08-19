Brazos County burn ban in effect

Some exceptions to the burn ban are welding and outdoor cooking.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Brazos County commissioners have issued a burn ban for Brazos County from August 18 to November 16, unless it's terminated early.

During this time, any combustible material being burned outdoors and outside an enclosure is prohibited. First offenses will be a warning from the fire department, while second offenses can be prosecuted as a misdemeanor.

Some exceptions to the ban are welding with certain safety precautions, and outdoor cooking; as long as the cooking device is propane, natural gas, wood or charcoal, and it has to have a complete and full enclosure.