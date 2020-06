After the City of College Station's announcement Thursday, Brazos County and City of Bryan have issued mandatory mask issues.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The City of Bryan mayor and the Brazos County judge have signed emergency orders mandating masks be worn inside businesses.

Judge Duane Peters and Mayor Andrew Nelson made the announcement at the Bryan Municipal Building Friday evening.

Both mandates go into effect Jun. 30.

To read the City of Bryan's full order click HERE.

To read Brazos County's full order click HERE.