Brazos County Crime Stoppers: '40 Cases in 40 Days' campaign comes to an end

The Brazos County Crime Stoppers used social media and other news outlets to highlight 40 unresolved crime cases in Brazos County

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Crime Stoppers held a press conference on Friday to wrap up its 40 cases in 40 days campaign and make an important announcement.

Over the past 40 days, the crime stoppers program received 44 tips, which helped close 25 previously unsolved cases. Officials said one of the now-closed cases included a fugitive situation and was solved within hours of its posting.

Deputy Rob Santarsiero said this is just the beginning of what Brazos County Crime Stoppers can do.

"It gives us some ideas, some new things that we can try. We are going to talk about that next week at our board of directors meeting," Santarsiero said.

Ralph Deandre Ballard is wanted for Theft of Property over $2500 with multiple previous convictions out of Brazos County. His last known address was on Southwest Parkway in College Station. If anyone has information on this case please contact Crimestoppers at 979-775-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/R6FG2TOhSn — Brazos County Crime Stoppers (@BrazosCountyCS) December 9, 2021

The press conference also honored former Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk with an annual award bearing his own name.

The Christopher C. Kirk award will recognize one individual in our community annually who strives to live up to the legacy of service above self and commits to keeping our community safe.

Kirk took over as the Coordinator of Brazos County Crime Stoppers in 1988, becoming the second coordinator in the organization's history.

"I enjoyed working with crime stoppers and helping build a strong program here," Kirk said. "To have them recognize that and want to set up legacy programs where we pick someone in the community that has provided a legacy of service is very special to me; it really touches my heart."