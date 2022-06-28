Authorities offer rewards to help find drugs, drug suppliers, human trafficking in Brazos Valley

Brazos County Crime Stoppers will pay $1,500 for information that leads to the recovery of a large number of drugs or human trafficking.

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Crime Stoppers will be a part of the new Texas Stash House Rewards Program to help catch drug dealers' suppliers and human trafficking.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the program is funded by the Texas Governor's Criminal Justice Division. The program was created to encourage people to report more crimes anonymously.

According to DPS, the Texas Stash House Rewards Program uses two of Texas' existing crime reward programs. Brazos County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,500 for information leading to a large number of drugs in the Brazos Community. DPS and Texas Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the location of a house used for drug storage, or the transportation of drugs.

The program even covers human trafficking and will reward $1,500 for information leading to victims.