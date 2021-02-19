Brazos County declares local disaster due to wicked winter storm

Judge Duane Peters made the declaration late Thursday, after thousands of Brazos County residents suffered through the worst winter storm Texas has seen in 30 years.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Brazos County Judge Duane Peters has officially declared a local disaster for the county after a wicked winter storm left thousands of people without water and electricity for several days.

Peters said the winter weather caused widespread property damage, injuries and loss of life throughout the county. By declaring a local disaster, it gives Brazos County officials the authority to use emergency powers to protect life, property and public health.

Some of these situations include evacuating an area determined to be unsafe, control access to an area determined to be a disaster, hold people responsible for the cost of rescue if they ignore the county's evacuation declaration and suspend some regulations or deadlines.

A disaster declaration has been issued for all 254 counties in response to severe winter weather throughout the state.

@TDEM continues to deploy a number of resources to assist local officials in their response efforts. https://t.co/73TDhgyhhq — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) February 12, 2021

It also gives the county the opportunity to request federal financial assistance for recovery projects.

In Brazos County, several people have experienced burst pipes, power outages and loss of heat during the winter storm. Some people stood in line for hours at local grocery stores, despite shelves being empty, just to see what they could get.

This is what the grocery stores look like in central and southeast Texas. Over a two hour wait to get in as people prepare for the next winter storm. Shelves are cleared, some gas stations are without gas, and some people have not had electricity for 36 hours. A disaster in Texas pic.twitter.com/tavCXF1sbn — Christopher Nunley, Ph.D. (@chrisnunley) February 16, 2021

Prior to the storm, Gov. Greg Abbott had already made a statewide disaster declaration, giving resources to all of Texas' 254 counties. He deployed the National Guard to help with checking on people and launched an investigation into ERCOT and why so many Texans were hit with power outages that lasted for several days.