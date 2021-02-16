Brazos County declares Local Disaster due to severe winter storms

By declaring Brazos County as a local disaster the County's emergency management will be activated.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County judge has placed the county under a Declaration of Local Disaster because of severe weather conditions.

Judge Duane Peters wrote in a declaration issued Tuesday, "the severe winter weather poses an imminent threat of widespread and severe property damage, injury, and loss of life due to prolonged freezing temperatures, freezing rain and snow to the Brazos Valley."

By declaring Brazos County as a local disaster, Peter said that extraordinary measures must be taken to help people. It will activate the County's emergency management plan. In the event disaster recovery funding becomes available, it will help ensure the county is on the path to receive it.