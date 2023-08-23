Disaster declaration issued for Brazos County due to severe drought conditions

A record stretch of triple digit temperature days and little to no rain has prompted a disaster declaration to be issued by Brazos County Judge Duane Peters.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Brazos County Judge Duane Peters has signed a disaster declaration for the area in response to a long-lasting streak of hot days and minimal rainfall over the past couple of months.

The declaration gives county governments--like Brazos County--access to state resources to properly prepare for disasters that may strike, such as damage to infrastructure or a need for agricultural relief.

The last discernable amount of rainfall the Brazos Valley saw was an overnight shower on July 6 and 7, over a month and a half ago.

Next month, on Sept. 29, the commissioners court has the option to extend the disaster declaration, should they see a need for it.