Disaster declaration issued for Brazos County due to severe drought conditions

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Brazos County Judge Duane Peters has signed a disaster declaration for the area in response to a long-lasting streak of hot days and minimal rainfall over the past couple of months.
The declaration gives county governments--like Brazos County--access to state resources to properly prepare for disasters that may strike, such as damage to infrastructure or a need for agricultural relief.
The last discernable amount of rainfall the Brazos Valley saw was an overnight shower on July 6 and 7, over a month and a half ago.
Next month, on Sept. 29, the commissioners court has the option to extend the disaster declaration, should they see a need for it.
