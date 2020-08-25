Brazos County Expo sheltering large animals for evacuees as Hurricane Laura approaches

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Expo Center is offering a free shelter for large animals of evacuees leaving the Texas coast as Hurricane Laura approaches.
The Expo opened at noon Tuesday for evacuees to drop off their animals. Stalls are being provided for free, but shavings for the stall are $8 and you are allowed to bring your own, but one bag in each stall is mandatory. Additionally, a negative Coggins test is required for horses to stay at the shelter.
RV spots will also be available to rent for $30 a night. Move-out is expected to be on Tuesday Sep. 1.