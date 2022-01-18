Brazos County fire crews battle blaze near Kurten

Hay bales that caught fire are expected to burn for the next couple of days, officials said.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Several fire crews from Brazos County helped respond to a fast-moving blaze near Kurten Tuesday night.

The call for help came out just after 8 p.m. and crews responded to the 12000 block of Dilly Shaw Tap Road. When they got to the scene, one barn on the property was on fire and flames had jumped to nearby hay bales. People on the property were attempting to move equipment from the structure and surrounding structures in an effort to minimize damage.

Fire crews began trying to fight the fire back from a wooded area in an effort to slow the spread.

Smoke rises from the now destroyed barn. There are no confirmed injuries at this time. @KAGSnews pic.twitter.com/TVIi2DpsAk — Jacob Reyes (@JacobReyesDFW) January 19, 2022

While fire crews were able to get the fire under control, the barn was destroyed. The nearby hay bales that caught fire will continue to burn throughout the night, fire officials said and could even go into Wednesday.

Most of the crews that responded to the scene to fight the fire were released about an hour after the first call for help went out. At this time, fire officials have not released information on what started the blaze and the cost of the damage is not yet known. Fire officials said there was a chicken coop inside the barn that caught fire, but it is unknown at this time if the property owner lost any livestock.

Rick Wagner, Brazos County District 2 Assistant Fire Chief, warned citizens to be careful during this season as dry weather continues on and fires are increasing across the Brazos Valley. Don't burn trash, keep your grass watered and more, Wagner said.