Bryan and College Station Superintendents join Brazos County Health District at COVID-19 update

Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan continues to emphasize the importance of vaccinations after FDA approval

BRYAN, Texas — Superintendents of both College Station and Bryan ISD joined Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan Monday to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as classes open back up.

BISD Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck and CSISD Superintendent Mike Martindale discussed their district's intent to keep schools open while combatting Coronavirus as the Delta variant grows stronger.

"Obviously our goal is to have schools open," Superintendent Martindale said. "As long as we can staff our schools accordingly then schools will be open."

Superintendent Whitbeck also added that on top of a dashboard of cases, parents will receive emails on positive COVID cases throughout the school.

She also continued to stress the importance of masks despite Gov. Abbott's Executive Order banning them to be mandated. Masks can keep staff safe and keep schools operated fully.

"That is where the rubber will meet the road," Whitbeck said. "There's only so many substitutes in Brazos Valley. This is why we want to encourage the masks."

Dr. Sullivan also addressed the six newly reported COVID-19 deaths stating they were accounted for from the last few weeks and all of them were unvaccinated.

Despite the low numbers of COVID-19 cases among the vaccinated, Dr. Sullivan continued to stress that new variants and breakthrough infections are possible.

"The vaccine is disease blocking," he said. "Not infection blocking."