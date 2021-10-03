Brazos County Health District now distributing vaccines

Individuals who qualify must schedule an appointment and walk-ins are not accepted

BRYAN, Texas — Brazos County Health District will begin distributing vaccinations by appointment only to those who qualify starting Wednesday, March 10.

The health district has received 300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson single shot vaccinations and administer them on Wednesday and Friday to adults who have already scheduled an appointment. No walk-ins are allowed.

Of those who will be receiving the vaccine are adults 65 and older, adults 18 and older who suffer from a chronic disease, teachers and workers who work in the education field and child care providers.

The health district's goal is to reach undeserved populations that may not be able to receive doses from other vaccination hubs like Brazos Center or who are unable to register online.

If a qualified person is unable to register this week for a vaccination online, Brazos County Health District encourages them to call Wednesday mornings of each week to see how many appointments are available.

Vaccinations are limited and are first come first serve. Appointments can be made by calling 979-361-4440 with additional information online at http://www.brazoshealth.org/node/114.