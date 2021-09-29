Brazos County Health District announces Pfizer booster shot availability

Booster shots are only available to certain populations

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Health District announced Wednesday they are now administering booster shots of the Pfizer COVD-19 vaccine. The shots, now available at the Health District, are available Monday-Friday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30 - 4:30 p.m.

The booster shots are available to anyone in the following categories:

Residents of long-term care facilities who are age 18 and older

· People age 65 and older

· People ages 18-64 years old with underlying medical conditions

· People ages 18-64 whose work or living situation increases their risk of exposure or transmission such as health care providers, teachers, etc.

"All brands of COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide strong protection fro most people," The Health District said in a statement."A booster shot can help strengthen protection against severe disease in populations whose immunity may have started to wane and who are at higher risk of exposure to COVID-19."

At this time, people who have received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine are not authorized to receive a booster dose and the CDC does not recommend mixing vaccine brands.