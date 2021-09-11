Brazos County Health District urges community to 'stay safe'

With the holiday season approaching the health district is trying to prevent a spike in COVID-19 cases

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Health District said they saw a recent spike in COVID cases after Halloween and have asked those in the community to remain safe over the holiday season.

In the past week, the federal government encouraged school districts to implement stations so that they can vaccinate their students. The health district is encouraging schools to adopt this practice.

KAGS News reached out to both Bryan ISD and College Station ISD who have both said they haven’t set up vaccine stations for their students at this time.

The agency said they are at a lower threat level than the county was several months ago but are asking people in the community to remain safe over the holidays.

"My biggest hope for this holiday season is that everyone looks out for each other. Vaccines are not just good for you...they're good for your fellow man and that's a big part of what the holidays are all about,” said Mary Parrish, the Workforce Development Coordinator for the Brazos County Health District.