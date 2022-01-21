Brazos County Health District to end local COVID-19 daily reports

Now, cases will be processed and reported at the state level

BRYAN, Texas — As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third year, the Brazos County Health District will end processing cases at the local level and instead report COVID-19 cases from the Department of State Health Services. The change will begin Monday, Jan. 24.

Additionally, the dashboard that has been provided since the beginning of the pandemic through social media and other digital platforms will cease operations on Monday.

The DSHS reports directly from the National Electronic Surveillance System. The transition of reporting COVID cases from the NEDSS will provide the public with a real-time report in Brazos County.