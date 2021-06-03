WATCH LIVE | Brazos County Health District to discuss the state of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

The stream begins at 2:30 p.m.

The Brazos County Health District will be hosting a news conference on Thursday, June 3. Health Authority director Dr. Seth Sullivan will be discussing vaccines and summer travel.

The news conference comes after the Health District administered its 100,000 COVID-19 dose Thursday by Carol Murphy, a resident nurse who has assisted at the Brazos County Vaccination Hub since the opening in January.

The Health District also announced they will no longer be reporting daily COVID-19 cases directly to the press and instead updated the COVID-19 dashboard as cases continue to fall.