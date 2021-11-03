Brazos County Health District to receive $1.9 million grant

The funding will cover adding on staff

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Health District will be receiving $1.9 million in funding from the Texas Department of State Health Services, the district announced Tuesday.

The funding is set to address health disparities, workforce development and sustainability. Health Disparities funding, totaling $400,000, will allow the district to hire a Health Equity Coordinator and two Community Health Workers to help develop connections in the community. An additional $1.5 million gives the district an opportunity to expand clinical services and provide additional staffing for COVID-19 related assignments.

"The health district is excited to receive these funding opportunities that allow us to provide more services in our community," Santos Navarette, Jr, Brazos County Health District Director said. "The additional staff will allow us to address health disparities in our community and provide additional clinical services, such as immigration physicals, sports physicals and extended clinical hours."

Additionally, ten staff members will be hired. Those roles include a family nurse practitioner, RNs, Workforce Development Coordinator, Biller/Coder, administrative support staff, health equity coordinator and two community health workers.