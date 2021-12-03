The Health District is set to administer 300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.

BRYAN, Texas — Sara Mendez, M.S., The Brazos County Health District’s Support Service Manager said the department had been trying to order the vaccine for the past month.

Sometime between March 5-8, they received 300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines to administer to the community.

“We have been very busy this week distributing vaccines as we are still providing all of the other services that we usually do,” Mendez said.

Mendez said she hopes the Brazos County Health District will continue to get 300 doses each week to distribute to the community.

“Our focus is for those that may not be able to make it to the Brazos Center or may not be able to have access to an online registration system,” Mendez said.

COVID-19 vaccines are available by appointment at the Brazos County Health District for the following groups: — Brazos County Health District (@BrazosCoHD) March 9, 2021

Mendez said their registration process is easy.

People can call 979-361-4440 to schedule an appointment.

Mendez recommends people call on Mondays each week to see if the Health District has vaccines available.

The Brazos County Health District has been notified that individuals are receiving scam phone calls from our phone number (979-361-4440). Any call from the health district would either come up as unknown or as 979-775-7400. — Brazos County Health District (@BrazosCoHD) March 11, 2021

Also at the Health District was Brazos County resident Elizabeth Martinez.

She was getting her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

She lost her 59-year-old nephew to the COVID-19 virus on February 6th.

“I’m glad other people are coming and getting this vaccine, it’s very important, and as I said, I was happy to come and get this shot,” Martinez said.