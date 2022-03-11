Brazos county looking to pass two propositions to fund transportation projects in the community

Brazos county has a pair of propositions on this November ballot to fund transportation projects.

BRYAN, Texas — Brazos county is looking to pass two propositions this November election to fund transportation projects in the community.

Proposition A is a potential $100 million transportation bond to improve and maintain roads and bridges for more than half a dozen projects.

Some of the projects include Texas 6 to William D. Fitch Parkway, which would widen the roadway; Texas 47 to F.M. 2818, which would widen to five lanes; and F.M. 60 to Texas 6 North, which would provide improvements from George Bush Drive to Wellborn Road.

Brazos county Judge Duane Peters says population growth is the main reason these propositions are so important.

"We all know Brazos county is growing. Transportation is maybe the most critical thing we will be dealing with over the next 5, 10, 15, and 20 years," Judge Peters said.

Proposition B would see residents pay an additional $10 fee when they register their vehicles. Those funds would go to support projects identified by the county's regional mobility authority.