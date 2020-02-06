Brazos Co. Jail reports arrest of COVID-19 positive man

The man told police he had been treated for coronavirus when they arrested him. A second test confirmed he was telling the truth.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Jail reported it is isolating its first COVID-19 positive inmate Tuesday.

The man was arrested over the weekend and told officers he had been treated for coronavirus recently. The man was brought to the jail and given a second COVID-19 test. Those test results came back positive, confirming the diagnosis.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office said they are isolating the man and all officials are using PPE

This comes just days after the Burleson County Sheriff's Office reported two inmates at the Burleson County Jail had tested positive for COVID-19. However, by the time the results came back, they had already been released from custody. The jail staff, a member of the Patrol Division and several inmates have been tested after it was confirmed they had close contact with the other two inmates.

At this time, two current inmates and one jail employee have tested positive and the other 11 tested were negative. The sheriff's office said none of the three people who tested positive are showing symptoms at this time.