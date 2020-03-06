Brazos County judge issues Disaster Declaration

The county wants to repair buildings damaged by hail, before tropical storm Cristobal approaches.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Brazos County Judge Duane Peters signed a disaster declaration following the hail storms and damage that resulted on buildings in the area. The disaster declaration will allow for speedier funding to make emergency temporary repairs to county property before tropical storm Cristobal approaches.

“With an approaching tropical depression, and the possibility of more potentially damaging storms, it’s necessary that we move quickly to protect the interior of these buildings from sustaining any more damage,” Judge Peters said in a press release.

A few County-owned buildings got roof damage, including the county jail, juvenile detention center, health district, road and bridge department, and the county administration building.