Brazos County law enforcement agencies come together to kick off National Night Out

The event brings law enforcement and the community together

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Today, law enforcement officers from all over Brazos County came together for the kickoff event for National Night Out.

The annual event is held across the country to connect communities with their police, firefighters, and Sheriff’s office.

Tonight, officers from the Bryan Police and Fire Departments, College Station Police and Fire Departments, and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office all came to tonight’s event.

The Brazos County Sheriff says that he is dedicated to keeping his community safe.

“All the law enforcement agencies here today are here to serve our community and we want our community to trust and know us.” Wayne Dicky, Brazos County Sheriff