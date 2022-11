This retraction stems from the burn ban that was implemented on Oct. 25.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Commissioners Court has lifted the short-lived burn ban on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

It was determined that recent rain had made the area much safer for outdoor burning and the ability to create a public safety hazard from outdoor burning no longer existed.

To view more information and updates on burn bans, you can visit here.