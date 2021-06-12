Brazos County Health District confirms Omicron COVID-19 variant case

How easily Omicron spreads compared to other variants is not yet known, according to the BCHD.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Health District confirmed Monday there is one cases of the Omicron COVID-19 that has been reported to it.

Mary Parrish, who is the Workforce Development Coordinator and Public Information Officer with the Brazos County Health District, said it is still not known how easily this variant spreads compared to another variant, Delta.

According to the CDC, the Omicron variant "likely" will spread more easily than the parent COVID-19 virus. While COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to protect against severe illness and hospitalization, the vaccine does not fully prevent all people from becoming infected, the CDC reported.

Health officials said the Omicron variant has been known to also breakthrough those who are vaccinated against COVID-19, however, people who have received booster shots typically see mild symptoms.

It is important to note that a COVID-19 test will not determine if you have an Omicron variant or other variant of COVID-19. The health district also more data is needed to show if Omicron infections in both the unvaccinated and vaccinated will cause more severe illness or death than infection with other COVID-19 variants.

The health district said the best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. The more people who are vaccinated, the slower the transmission of the virus will be and this will reduce the likelihood that new variants will come from the parent virus.